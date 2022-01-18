ANDERSON — The moratorium on development of large-scale solar energy projects has been extended.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to accept the County Plan Commission's recommendation to extend the moratorium through the end of 2022.
The moratorium would terminate once the county adopts a new solar energy ordinance that is currently in draft form and being reviewed by Plan Commission members.
While the moratorium is in effect, the Plan Commission won't accept any applications for solar energy projects bigger than 50 acres.
Jeff Graham, county attorney, said the Plan Commission still expects to conduct three informational meetings on the proposed ordinance.
He said meetings will be scheduled in the north, central and southern part of the county.
The Plan Commission is also required to conduct at least one public hearing on the ordinance.
“It’s a hot topic around the country,” Graham said of solar energy, “and particularly in the Midwest.”
The draft ordinance contains a property value guarantee, limits commercial solar farms to 20% of the prime agricultural land in the county and limits what zoning classification a project would be permitted.
Large scale solar energy projects would be permitted in area zoned for industrial use.
The ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from adjacent property lines and requires any developer to conduct at least one community information meeting.
The moratorium and proposed solar ordinance will have no effect on the proposed $110 million, 120-megawatt proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm by Invenergy, which has already been approved.
In other business: Commissioners voted to have the County’s Maintenance Department have an outside firm evaluate the locking mechanism at the Madison County Jail.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger explained that cell doors have an automated system that lets jail officers know when a cell door is locked or open.
“The technology is 40 years old,” he said. “The electronic communication between the cell doors and control room is not accurate.”
Mellinger said when jail officers go to a cellblock, they don’t know if the doors are locked or open, which is a safety risk.
“The two biggest problems are the age of the equipment and abuse by the inmates,” he said. “The maintenance staff works on the locks on a regular basis.”
Mellinger said at times there are 23 problems weekly between the locking mechanism and the control rooms.
“We’re checking every avenue for a solution,” he said. “A new jail won’t be constructed for at least three to five years.”
