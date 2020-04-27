ANDERSON — For the third consecutive day, there have been no new reported deaths in Madison County from COVID-19.
The Madison County Health Department announced Monday that there were no reported deaths or new cases associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The local health department is reporting that 45 people have died as a result of the virus since March 27, and there are 404 people that have tested positive.
The county has tested 1,629 people.
This comes at a time when the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting an average of 651 new reported cases in the past five days.
The number of deaths in Indiana has increased by 31 to 844 and the number of positive cases is now 15,691.
The number of staff members testing positive for the coronavirus at the state’s correctional facilities in Madison County remained unchanged Monday.
The Indiana Department of Correction reported Sunday that 15 staff members at the Pendleton Juvenile facility tested positive for the coronavirus.
It also reported that nine staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In addition to the staff members, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Monday that 103 offenders are in quarantine, 84 in isolation and 41 that have tested positive at Pendleton Correctional Facility.
At the Pendleton juvenile correction facility, the number of offenders in quarantine is two, with none in isolation or having tested positive.
The number of inmates that have tested positive throughout the state’s prison facilities increased to 298, and 133 staff members have tested positive.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
