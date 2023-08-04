PENDLETON — The matrimonial pledge “for better or for worse” isn’t just a nice phrase to Bill Peters. It’s a promise kept in his labor of love for Candy, his wife of 38 years.
Prior to Candy’s 2021 Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, the two traveled the world together, spontaneously visiting friends in Bangkok, Thailand, and evangelizing at three different Olympic Games.
Now, Candy can’t go many places or do many things.
The Peterses are among thousands of families in Madison County struggling with Alzheimer’s. Nationwide, nearly 7 million people are afflicted by the disease, according to a 2023 report from the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Candy’s Alzheimer-induced limits haven’t put a damper on Bill’s affection for her.
While sitting at the kitchen table of the couple’s Pendleton home, Bill dotes on his wife.
He brags that Candy received a master’s degree from California State University San Bernardino in 1997, graduating alongside their oldest son, Brian.
She worked for decades managing hospitals in various capacities and could solve major problems effectively and quickly.
As Bill speaks, Candy’s eyes wells with tears, her head bows. In a moment of lucidity, she attempts to describe her condition.
“It takes apart a huge information of knowledge,” she says, reaching for the right words to convey her meaning.
It pains Bill to see her this way.
“If I could die to change it, I would,” he says through tears.
As the Peterses and others can attest, dealing with dementia can be more taxing than a full-time job. For those contending with other serious illnesses, the onset of dementia can be even more unbearable.
Connie Williams was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, the same year her husband, Stephen, was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, which affects brain function. Stephen also suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
Though he walks with a cane, Stephen appears to be a fairly healthy 52-year-old; however, his conditions require a feeding tube and a plethora of medications.
Stephen’s doctor says he’s unlikely to live more than a couple years.
“I won’t meet my grandkids,” Stephen says, weeping bitterly.
The couple has a home health aide who assists Connie with housework and taking care of Stephen.
Connie desperately needs the help, given that she’s undergoing treatment for triple negative breast cancer, a strain that’s notoriously difficult to treat.
The Peterses and the Williamses rely on their deep and abiding Christian faith to help them face their daily challenges.
Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia can rob people of their memories, of their cognitive abilities and of their very relationships.
Sally Powers, 83, suffers from vascular dementia, caused by lack of blood flow to the brain after a stroke or other medical event.
“Mammaw, who am I?” Powers’ granddaughter Samantha Branford asks during a visit at Sugar Fork Crossing, the Anderson assisted-living facility where Powers resides.
“I don’t know who you are,” Sally replies.
“I’m your granddaughter,” Branford says. “Sam.”
It takes an emotional toll on Branford.
“I was at their (her grandparents’) house almost every single weekend, so I always told myself I wouldn’t be the granddaughter that was forgotten,” she recalls.
Though she wasn’t formally diagnosed until 2021, Sally’s mental state has consistently declined for the past five years, according to her daughter, Melissa Coffman.
Her condition reached a tipping point about three years ago.
“Dad called me; it was one of her really bad days at home,” Coffman recounts. “I lived in Fishers at the time, so I came and took her to the emergency room. She was diagnosed with a UTI (urinary tract infection), which causes increased delirium and confusion.”
It was then that Coffman and her late father, Billy, decided it would be best for Sally to live in a nursing home.
Sally’s circumstances haven’t worn away her vibrant, outgoing personality.
Those visiting the memory ward will likely hear her unmistakable giggle echo through the ward. That’s why they call her “Silly Sally.”
Coffman advises others to treasure their loved ones as long as possible. Anyone can fall victim to dementia.
“Just listen to their stories,” she says. “They often tell the same stories over and over again from their childhood. You just need to listen to them and cherish your time with them.”