ANDERSON — Madison County will become the only county in Indiana to fully fund retirement for members of the sheriff's department, saving the county more than $1 million a year.
The Madison County Council on Tuesday voted to approve the allocation of $8 million to fully fund the outstanding balance in the retirement fund. Council approved $5 million from the county’s general fund and $3 million from the public safety fund.
County Auditor Rick Gardner said at Tuesday's meeting that, according to a pension expert hired by the county, Madison County will be the only county in the state to fully fund its sheriff's department retirement.
Gardner said the county had an unfunded obligation in the amount of $7.8 million in the retirement fund. He said paying the outstanding balance will save the county $42,000 a month in interest, allowing the county to save to save about $1.1 million overall per year.
The county, which has a general fund balance of $15 million as of Tuesday, will use the $5 million in interest the county is expected to receive this year from investments to pay for a portion of the retirement obligation, Gardner said.
"The county needs a general fund balance of $9.5 million or $10 million at the end of the year," he added, noting that the public safety fund, prior to Tuesday's vote, had a balance of $3.7 million, which was increasing monthly.
The county had not fully funded the sheriff's department retirement for decades and had allocated only $75,000 in 1995 and just $50,000 in 1999, according to the county auditor.
“I don’t know why it wasn’t fully funded in the past,” Gardner said.
Council President Rob Steele said freeing up $1.1 million annually would help the bond rating to finance the new county jail.
“It’s an obligation we have to pay,” Steele said. “It’s diligent to do this and will save the county money every month.”
Councilman Anthony Emery said that Gardner has been looking for an opportunity for several years to fully fund the retirement account.
“To be the only county in Indiana is quite an accomplishment,” Emery said.