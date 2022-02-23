ANDERSON — The 2022 Madison County Food Summit community members and local businesspeople came together Tuesday to learn about the county’s food issues, as well as ways local organizations have tried to bridge that gap.
The keynote speaker was Linda Broadfoot, CEO of Second Helpings in Indianapolis. Broadfoot shared some facts about the organization’s reach, noting that in 2021, Second Helpings saved 3.5 million pounds of food from going to waste in landfills.
She also shared how the organization has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including fewer volunteers.
About 30 people attended in person, while others attended virtually.
After Broadfoot’s keynote presentation, a panel of local organizations provided insight into how community organizations can collaborate to achieve a larger reach.
The panel consisted of:
- Clarence Alexander, pastor at Mount Pilgrim Church
- Langa Floyd, United Way THRIVE income supports coach
- Amber Jones, aged and disability resource center supervisor at LifeStream Services
- Doris Waters, assistant director of supporting programming at Migrant Education Program
- Jerald White, member of the Anderson Impact Center board.
One of the topics discussed was the cost of food. It’s continued to rise over the past few months, while wages have not gone up.
Alexander noted that to bring food costs down, local food pantries and other organizations that provide food can work together and pitch in.
“If you can collaborate, that’s less money coming out of one person’s pocket.”
Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected some people’s access to food, including senior citizens and children. Panelists were asked to share issues that they saw highlighted over the past year.
“For our seniors, a lot of times it’s making a decision between affordable food, healthy food and their medications,” Jones said.
Seniors also have had a hard time accessing food during the pandemic due to lack of transportation.
Some children’s access to food is limited during times when school is not in session. While typically this is during summer vacation and breaks, the COVID-19 pandemic as forced schools to go remote. During these times, some children might not have access to food.
While some local schools have food pantries that distribute food outside of school hours, Waters noted that these are still not accessible to all students.
She explained that one of her clients, whose child attends a local school, received a flyer for the school’s food pantry; they don’t have transportation to get there.
Floyd noted that these two groups have been an underserved demographic, even before the pandemic began.
“The pandemic has highlighted a lot of disparities in relation to seniors and children.”
After the panel, those attending could go to one of five breakout sessions.
Veda Morris-May, executive director of the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County, discussed in one session how food access affects your health.
Morris-May noted that in Anderson, the westside is a food desert, a place that it is difficult to have quick access to a supermarket or grocery store, and that the majority of westside residents are minorities.
Without access to fresh produce and other healthy foods, fast food and convenience store options are often what people opt for.
This lack of a healthy diet can contribute to a person’s overall health, including increased risk for diabetes and heart disease.
She also offered solutions to food deserts including home or community gardens, farmer markets at bus stops and improving the public transportation system.
Another session, led by Floyd, Waters and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, director of the Anderson civil and human rights office, focused on food problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic and some solutions.
A breakout session headed by Blake Alford, director of Park Place Community Center food pantry, and Matthew McCoy, owner and operations manager of Project GrowCery, discussed food mobility and transportation, or how to get food to people who lack reliable transportation.
Anna Ulam, owner of Collective Roots Local Market and Cafe, hosted a breakout session about successful entrepreneurship in the food industry.
The final breakout session featured Beth Vansickle and Danielle Scott from the Madison County Purdue University Extension. The pair provided those at the session with recipes and tips about creating healthy and quick meals at home.
Madison County Local Food Network hosted the food summit. To learn more about the network, visit its Facebook page. That page also contains a recording of Broadfoot’s keynote presentation.
