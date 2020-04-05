ANDERSON — A 7-year-old girl was safely on her way back to her home in Madison County on Sunday evening after she was abducted by her biological mother and the mother's boyfriend, who were then apprehended by state police in Pennsylvania, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
Local deputies responded to a call from a woman who informed them that, when she woke up Sunday morning, she discovered her great-granddaughter was missing, Mellinger said in a press release.
The great-granddaughter’s biological mother, who also lives in the home but does not have custody of the child, was also missing, according to the caller.
Police then found evidence that the mother had taken her daughter and met up with the mother‘s boyfriend before fleeing, possibly to Pennsylvania or New Jersey, the press release said.
The sheriff's department issued an alert, and Pennsylvania State Police pulled over the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 70 in Washington County, Pennsylvania.
The girl had not been harmed and was expected to be back in Madison County later Sunday evening, Mellinger wrote in the press release. The sheriff thanked Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter for arranging airline transportation to reunite the child with her great-grandmother.
Level 5 felony kidnapping charges have been filed against the mother and boyfriend, according to the sheriff.
The identities of the mother and boyfriend were not released Sunday. The investigation was ongoing Sunday night, and Mellinger anticipated releasing more details Monday.
