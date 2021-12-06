ANDERSON — The five Republican lawmakers that represent Madison County are conducting a town hall meeting.
The lawmakers will be at Millcreek Civic Center, Chesterfield, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to discuss their proposed legislation for the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill said there are times when Legislative Review sessions hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce conflict with committee hearing in Indianapolis.
Gaskill, R-Pendleton, will be joined by four state representatives: Elizabeth Rowray, of Yorktown; Bob Cherry, of Greenfield; Tony Cook, of Cicero; and Chris Jeter, of Fishers.
Jeter currently doesn’t represent Green Township in Madison County, but his district was redrawn and will include the township after the 2022 election cycle.
Gaskill said the Republicans are planning to conduct additional town hall meetings around Madison County starting in 2022.
