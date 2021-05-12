Bomb threat

The Madison County Government Center has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

UPDATE: No explosive devices have been located in a search of the Madison County Government Center. Employees will return to the building at 1 p.m.

The Herald Bulletin will update the story as more details become available.

ANDERSON — The Madison County Government Center has been evacuated following a phone call alleging a bomb was in the building at 10:20 a.m.

Madison County administrator Dan Dykes said employees may be sent home as officials are awaiting the bomb squad from Delaware County.

State police are doing a walk-through of the building. They are awaiting police dogs from outside the county as all the county's dogs are involved in the search for the missing 3-year-old near Summerlake housing addition.

Officials are reviewing security footage from the building.

Nothing has been found as of yet.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story as details become available.

Tags

Trending Video