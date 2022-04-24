ELWOOD — Just as the city of Elwood prepares to adopt its comprehensive plan May 2, officials are homing in on ways to improve the amenities and infrastructure uptown using the feedback from residents gleaned during a charette Thursday.
After the charette, a public planning process that was conducted with the help of Ball State University students and officials from Madison County Council of Governments.
“What you see today is not a roadmap for Elwood to be followed exactly. It’s not etched in concrete,” said John Lavine, MCCOG’s manager of planning and design.
The final three-part plan for the uptown district bounded by North F Street on the north, South G Street on the south, 18th Street on the east and Duck Creek on the west, will be amended into the new comprehensive plan once it is adopted.
“The uptown plan reaches beyond the scope of the regular comprehensive plan,” Lavine said. “It’s going to be more specific than the broad goals of the comprehensive plan.”
As part of the 15-year plan, funded by a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, officials from MCCOG collected information on 257 parcels in the uptown area, including building condition and occupancy, street and sidewalk condition, and recreational and retail offerings, he said.
The advance data collection also included a survey of residents. Among the most requested amenities sought by dozens of participants are retail and entertainment establishments, such as movie theaters. Lavine said.
“You’re doing OK on food, restaurants. You still have room for improvements, but you’re doing better in those areas than in apparel and entertainment.”
Lavine said those types of small businesses possibly could be attracted through out-of-the-box thinking on space management.
For instance, he said the backs of some vintage buildings could be used as storefronts by removing a row of parking. That would let retailers who couldn’t afford to own, rehabilitate and maintain one of the vintage buildings to still have a presence there.
“Right now, there is a little bit of a barrier for a new business to buy a whole building there,” Lavine said.
That idea was particularly intriguing to Christy Clark, who recently was appointed the city’s new economic development director.
“I never thought about a storefront on the back. That’s genius,” she said.
However, resident Sandy Ratliff expressed some concerns.
“I don’t want to be a Negative Nellie, but I’m not sure how it will work if we double the number of businesses but take away the number of parking spaces.”
The planners also took into consideration thoroughfares, looking at truck routes, community travel trends and ways to reduce accidents, Lavine said.
“We asked people who came Thursday to build their own streets,” he said. “They wanted a lot of street trees and signage leading to uptown and alley improvements.”
MCCOG officials and some of the plans and drawings will be made available to residents at the 2022 Home, Health and Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 around the fountain at the Elwood Municipal Building.