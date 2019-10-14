ANDERSON – With predictions that Indiana will receive more precipitation in coming years, Madison County has an extra provision to assure that development doesn’t occur in flood-prone areas.
Brad Newman, Madison County Planning Director, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) determines what sections of the county are considered flood-hazard areas.
Newman said the county has an ordinance to govern the hazard areas, and he, as planning director, is responsible for assuring ordinance compliance. Included in the flood-hazard area are designations for flood zones, flood ways and flood-way fringes.
“There can be no development in the flood-hazard area,” Newman said. “The county went a step further and prohibits development within 300 feet of a flood way.”
The county ordinance also requires development to be at least five feet above designated flood-hazard areas.
“The flood-hazard area will eventually be expanded,” Newman said of the projections of increased rainfall across Indiana.
He said FEMA is responsible for the maps designating the flood-hazard areas. The latest maps were provided in 2014, according to Newman.
“I’m not aware of any plans to update the maps,” he said. “But eventually, they will be updated by FEMA.”
Micha Mitchell, zoning administrator for the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources sets the flood plain and flood-way fringe and noted that the state standards are stricter then those established by FEMA.
“You can’t build in a flood way or flood-way fringe,” Mitchell said. “If you want to build in the flood-way fringe, it has to be two feet above what is considered to be flood stage.”
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Municipal Development Department, said the flood-way fringe designation in Park Place was changed after the levees along the White River were constructed.
“It removed the impediment from a property owner adding onto a house or building a garage,” he said.
Several years ago, Stires noted, the city purchased some residential properties in that were prone to annual flooding.
Madison County Surveyor Tom Shepherd is responsible for the 385 or so regulated drains in the county.
“Right now we’re doing a lot of catch-up work,” Shepherd said, explaining that a county-regulated drain can be placed on a maintenance account if a petition is received with 10% of the acreage or 10% of the assessed value for a particular watershed.
Shepherd said the county drainage board conducts a hearing to accept the placement of a legal drain for maintenance and to establish the assessment amount. Each property owner along a regulated drain is taxed for maintenance work.
“Every drain has its own fund,” Shepherd said. “I can borrow money from other accounts, but they must be repaid within a year.”
He explained that, if the reconstruction of a drain is required, the county borrows the money and the property owners in the watershed have five days to repay the loan.
Shepherd said eight regulated drains were placed on maintenance this year.
The county has 11 contractors who work on regulated drains. Bids are accepted annually.
According to the National Weather Service, Madison County receives an average of 41 inches of rain and 20 inches of snow a year.
