ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is reporting the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
The Indiana State Department of Health notified the Madison County Health Department of the county’s first case on Wednesday.
“The residents of Madison County can protect themselves with hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if sick,” Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said.
County health department administrator Stephenie Grimes said the patient is a woman over the age of 60 and resides outside of city limits.
She said anyone the woman might have been in contact with recently has already been contacted by the health department.
“I talked with her today,” Grimes said. “She is hanging in there at home. She is self-quarantining. I wouldn’t be surprised if we have more in the next few weeks.”
The county health department is working with ISDH and the medical community to identify any close contacts of the patient to ensure appropriate, proper precautions are taken in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Contact-tracing for other infectious diseases is a routine operation for the Madison County Health Department, Grimes said.
“MCHD is fully engaged with local officials, emergency services and other members of the formed task force to protect the public’s health. We continue to communicate and coordinate collectively,” Grimes said.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting through Wednesday there were 39 positive cases and two deaths in Indiana from the COVID-19 virus. A total of 193 people have been tested.
For coronavirus updates in Madison County, please check the Madison County Health Department Facebook page. For general coronavirus information, the ISDH hotline is open 24 hours a day. That number 877-826-0011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.