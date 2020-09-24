ANDERSON — For the past week, Madison County’s all tests positivity rate for COVID-19 was 4.5%, down from the previous rate of 7.5%.
“We went down a little bit since last week so we’re looking pretty good,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
The recommended level is 5% or lower.
Another metric is the average of new cases of the novel coronavirus. So far this week, starting with Saturday, the county is averaging 10.8 new cases per day.
“I start looking at it on Saturdays and we’ve been eight or 11 since then,” Grimes said.
“That averages under 12 for the week so far, which indicates no community spread.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that the state will move to stage 5 on Saturday.
The state’s mask mandate will stay in place. Grimes was encouraged by the step forward.
“I’ll take what we can get in terms of stage 5. Even if it isn’t quite life back to normal, it’s moving that direction, and that’s encouraging,” she said.
As flu season nears, the Health Department is encouraging residents to get a flu shot to reduce their chances of being sick with influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.
The department is offering free flu shots while supplies last.
Residents can visit a free flu clinic where COVID-19 testing will also be available or call the Health Department to schedule an appointment by calling 765-646-9206.
Flu clinics scheduled so far are:
• Summitville Library, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
• Alexandria Community Center, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to noon
• Elwood Library, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to noon
• Frankton Library, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to noon
• Visiting Angels Home Care, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
• East Lynn Church Food Pantry, Oct. 14, noon to 2 p.m.
• Lapel Optimists Club Athletics, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to noon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.