ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is providing COVID-19 booster shots this week following the guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control.
The Center for Disease Control and the Indiana Department of Health supports the providing of the booster shots, said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator with the Madison County Health Department.
The approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will help provide additional protection to many Hoosiers, especially our most vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities and others who are most at risk, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness and death,” Box said in a press release. “Whether Hoosiers are getting their first dose or a booster shot, they will find vaccines widely available across the state.”
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
o 65 years and older
o Age 18 and older who live in long term care facilities.
o Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.
o Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.
Booster doses are also recommended for anyone 18 or older who got the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.
Mellinger said individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
The booster shots will be available Monday through Saturday.
Appointments can be scheduled at www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment or by calling 765-641-9523.
Mellinger said walk-ins will be accepted at the Health Department, but there may be a brief waiting period.
