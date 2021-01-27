ANDERSON — Starting next week the Health Department is expecting 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Previously the department has been receiving 400 doses a week.
Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes cautioned that it will be a few days before appointments for the additional doses will show up on the state’s website.
“So we just worked on the spreadsheet for the schedule for the whole month to send to the state. The state will have to build that in to the public access site before it opens for people to be able to see those appointments,” Grimes said.
“We just need people to be patient with us and the state — just know it’s happening and it’s just gonna take a few days to get there,” she said.
The state controls the distribution of vaccine with the exception of long-term care facilities where the federal government is working directly with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents and staff.
The only way to sign up for a vaccine is through the state’s website at vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 211.
Currently health care workers, first responders and Hoosiers 70 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
The state health department is providing funds to pay contract workers to administer the vaccine doses and several people qualified to administer vaccine have stepped forward to help including nurses, medical assistants and first responders.
“It’s very humbling when you have a group of people like that who step forward and want to help,” Grimes said.
According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, 8,008 county residents have received their first dose and 2,322 are fully vaccinated.
Madison County’s weekly 2-metric score remained at 2.5 moving the county to advisory level Orange on Wednesday.
While numbers are heading in the right direction, Grimes cautioned that people need to continue with infection prevention including washing hands, distancing and masks.
“Just stay hopeful, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We just need to keep at it and we’ll get there,” Grimes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.