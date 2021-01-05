ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is expecting 200 COVID-19 vaccination doses by the end of the week with another 400 due to arrive Monday and plans to begin administering them next week.
“Assuming we fill up all of our available time slots, then we can get about 150 people in per day,” said Stephenie Grimes, Health Department administrator.
Doses will continue to be delivered each Monday but the Health Department doesn’t know how many to expect beyond the first week right now.
Currently Community Hospital Anderson is vaccinating health care workers and first responders in the county.
Through a partnership with the federal government, CVS began vaccinating long-term care residents and staff on Dec. 28.
The next priority group eligible to be vaccinated will be announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.
Grimes said there have been no reports of a new strain of the virus first detected in the United Kingdom arriving in Indiana yet, but expects it eventually will.
“I’m not really surprised, because that’s the nature of viruses to mutate, adapt and mutate,” Grimes said Tuesday.
“I have heard Dr. Fauci say that the vaccine that we have should be effective for that strain as well,” she said.
According to the state’s vaccination dashboard as of Dec. 29, 75,842 people have received the first dose of vaccine in Indiana, 1,337 of those are from Madison County.
