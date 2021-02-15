ANDERSON — Madison County Highway Department crews are having a tough time keeping the county roads open Monday night.
“We’re not making any headway,” Scott Harless, superintendent of the Highway Department, said Monday evening. “The wind is blowing the roads shut within 30 minutes of plowing them.”
The wind blowing from the northeast is causing the east/west roads to drift, he said, but it’s expected the north/south roads will also be drifting overnight.
“Right now we’re working to keep the main county roads open,” Harless said. “We’re working with the ambulance and emergency fire crews on the side roads.”
He said a lot of the younger drivers with the Highway Department were waiting for snow to make some overtime hours.
“They're getting it now,” Harless said.
County road crews have been working in 12-hour shifts since Sunday night.
Local road crews have been fighting the steady snowfall throughout Monday and preparing for a projected 6- to 10-inch snowfall overnight.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting heavy snowfall to continue into Tuesday morning.
Projections are that certain areas of central Indiana could see snowfall of 1 inch or more per hour.
As of Monday evening, Madison County is under a travel advisory warning, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
“It’s going to get worse,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.
As of 4:30 p.m. the Sheriff’s Department had responded to 16 property damage accidents; three personal injury and one serious personal injury accident; 12 calls for motorist assistance; and eight road hazards.
ANDERSON'S SNOW TASK FORCE ON DUTY
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said city crews were called in just before midnight on Sunday.
The city activated the Snow Task Force, which includes all city-owned trucks that are equipped with plows, to start plowing the secondary streets and subdivisions.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. was climbing into a plow-equipped vehicle with Eicks at 7 p.m. Monday.
“We have all the departments out,” Broderick said of the effort to keep the streets clear. “The Street Department is working the main roads and the Snow Task Force the secondary streets.”
He said people don’t realize how many miles of streets are in the city of Anderson.
“It’s amazing how fast the snow is coming down,” Broderick said of the steady snowfall.
ELWOOD MAYOR DECLARES EMERGENCY
Because of anticipated snow expected to reach depths between 6 and 12 inches and the potential for frostbite within 10 minutes because of extreme temperatures, Elwood Mayor Todd Jones has declared a state of local emergency and is closing its municipal building to the public on Tuesday.
The order became effective noon Monday and remains in effect through noon Wednesday.
With the exception of those working in safety, sanitation, and utility field and maintenance, city workers have the option of coming in to work as scheduled, working from home, if practical, taking a paid vacation day or taking a “no show, no pay” day.
City employees are directed to comply with Madison County and State of Indiana Homeland Security travel advisories, which prohibit all travel except by emergency management workers.
HOSPITAL CANCELS TUESDAY CLINIC
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., will be closed on Tuesday.
Those with appointments will be notified by the state and will need to reschedule their appointments, a spokesperson said.
HEALTH DEPT. MOVES TUESDAY MORNING SHOTS
The Madison County Health Department will not be providing COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday morning.
Scheduled appointments for Tuesday are being moved to the same time on Thursday.
Those who have existing appointments can expect an automated notification from the registration system of the new appointment date. It will also provide a link to reschedule or cancel if this date change is inconvenient.
In the event additional afternoon and evening appointments need to be rescheduled, those who had appointments scheduled will be notified, according to a news release from the department.
Reporters Rebecca R. Bibbs and Don Knight contributed to this storm update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.