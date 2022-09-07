ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society has begun its First Sunday presentations covering the history of Madison County.

The PowerPoint sessions will give audience members an overview of Madison County’s very rich and colorful history through the historical highlights of its townships.

All First Sunday events will start at 2 p.m. and last about an hour. They will be in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson, and run through Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will make the free presentations that are open to the public.

The Madison County Historical Society is participating in Madison County’s bicentennial observance throughout 2023 with exhibits and other activities. First Sunday events began Sept. 4 with Fall Creek Township. This series initiates the society’s official observance on the following dates.

Oct. 2, 2022 – Adams Township

Nov. 6, 2022 – Anderson Township

Dec. 4, 2022 – Green Township

Jan. 8, 2023 – Jackson Township; this is the second Sunday due to New Year’s Day

Feb. 5, 2023 – Union Township

March 5, 2023 – Pipe Creek Township

April 2, 2023 – Richland Township

May 7, 2923 – Monroe Township

June 4, 2023 – Lafayette Township

July 2, 2023 – Van Buren Township

Aug. 6, 2023 – Boone Township

Sept. 3, 2023 – Duck Creek Township

Oct. 1, 2023 – Stony Creek Township

Nov. 5, 2023 – Madison County

For more information, call the Madison County Historical Society at 765-683-0052.

