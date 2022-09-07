ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society has begun its First Sunday presentations covering the history of Madison County.
The PowerPoint sessions will give audience members an overview of Madison County’s very rich and colorful history through the historical highlights of its townships.
All First Sunday events will start at 2 p.m. and last about an hour. They will be in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson, and run through Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will make the free presentations that are open to the public.
The Madison County Historical Society is participating in Madison County’s bicentennial observance throughout 2023 with exhibits and other activities. First Sunday events began Sept. 4 with Fall Creek Township. This series initiates the society’s official observance on the following dates.
Oct. 2, 2022 – Adams Township
Nov. 6, 2022 – Anderson Township
Dec. 4, 2022 – Green Township
Jan. 8, 2023 – Jackson Township; this is the second Sunday due to New Year’s Day
Feb. 5, 2023 – Union Township
March 5, 2023 – Pipe Creek Township
April 2, 2023 – Richland Township
May 7, 2923 – Monroe Township
June 4, 2023 – Lafayette Township
July 2, 2023 – Van Buren Township
Aug. 6, 2023 – Boone Township
Sept. 3, 2023 – Duck Creek Township
Oct. 1, 2023 – Stony Creek Township
Nov. 5, 2023 – Madison County
For more information, call the Madison County Historical Society at 765-683-0052.