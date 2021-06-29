ELWOOD — Three municipalities and the Madison County commissioners have voted to opt out of any potential state settlement against the manufacturers and distributors they say are responsible for the opioid epidemic.
The Alexandria City Council voted Tuesday to take its chances at the possibility for more money than they might receive through the state. The Elwood City Council and the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved resolutions to opt out on Monday, and Pendleton Town Council voted to opt out last week.
The marathon of special meetings over the past week was intended to meet Wednesday’s deadline set by the Indiana Legislature earlier this year. Any government bodies that change their minds have the right to opt in within 60 days.
The councils and commission opted out of the state’s settlement believing their cities and the county were hit harder by the epidemic and deserve a higher payout than other communities because of that.
“Our attorneys believe – and I believe by what I know – that certain cities were hurt harder than others,” Jeff Graham told Elwood’s council Monday. His firm, Elwood-based Graham, Hopper, Farrer & Wilson, is the contracted legal counsel for each of the municipalities and the county commissioners.
About four years ago, each of the municipalities and the commissioners signed on to lawsuits filed in federal court by the Indianapolis-based law firm of Cohen & Malad.
“They only make money when we do,” Graham said. “It certainly isn’t money wasted.”
In a vote by the Indiana Legislature earlier this year, it was decided the settlements for all Indiana communities should be consolidated and come under the control of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. That includes communities that have not joined any of the class-action suits.
The national settlement from distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergergen and manufacturer Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is expected to come in at more than $26 billion. Indiana’s share may be as much as $700 million.
Graham said lawsuits of this nature typically take three to five years to settle, but in this instance, it may take less. If the parties are unable to settle, the issue would go to trial.
“Our attorney has been a pretty straight shooter. He said a settlement is imminent,” he said.
If the parties settle, Graham said, the payout likely would be strictly structured to be used only for certain purposes. However, if the matter goes to trial, he said, the money would go to the general fund where it could be used for almost any purpose.
Some Elwood council members also worried about what effect there would be on the lawsuits if municipalities back out or try to fight with smaller numbers.
“Our lawyers have talked about that, critical mass,” Graham said. “But most Indiana municipalities are opting out.”
