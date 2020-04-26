ANDERSON – The Madison County Health Department has not been notified of any coronavirus deaths over the past 48 hours.
The county health department continues to report that 45 people have died, 404 county residents have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday and 1,562 people have been tested.
“We have not been notified of any deaths over the past 48 hours, Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the county health department, said Sunday. “That is encouraging.”
Grimes said the county’s number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus went up the past few days because offenders at the state’s correctional facilities in Madison County are now being included.
The number of staff members testing positive for the coronavirus at the state’s correctional facilities in Madison County is showing a slight increase
The Indiana Department of Correction reported Sunday that 15 staff members at the Pendleton Juvenile facility have now tested positive for the coronavirus. And the department reported that nine staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In addition to the staff members, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Sunday that 103 offenders are in quarantine, 83 in isolation and 41 have tested positive at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
At the Pendleton Juvenile facility, the number of offenders in quarantine is two with none in isolation or having tested positive.
The number of inmates that have tested positive throughout the state’s prison facilities increased to 297, and 129 staff members have tested positive.
According to the state, 89% of the deaths are people over the age of 60 and 36.6% of the reported positive cases are for the same age group.
The state agency is reporting that 17.7% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 9.8% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Both of those numbers are down over the past 48 hours.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 259 deaths; Lake County has 67 reported deaths, and Hamilton County and Johnson County each have reported 51 deaths.
