ANDERSON – Madison County economic development officials are hoping to receive up to $10 million in the state’s regional city program.
Clayton Whitson, president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said that only Evansville, South Bend and Fort Wayne received funding through the original Regional Cities program .
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative is planning to provide $50 million to ten regions in the state, he said.
Whitson said Madison County has been included in the same region as portions of Marion and Hamilton counties and that Madison County is in discussions to have that regional designation reversed by the IEDC.
“Thirty-five percent of the Indiana jobs are in this region,” Whitson said. “But it’s only eligible for 10% of the grant funding.”
The deadline to submit an application was July 1 and there are four different regions seeking state dollars in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.
“Every city and town in the county is supportive of the program,” Whitson said. “We have put together a lot of projects and a comprehensive plan. The IEDC wants public and private partnerships on the proposed projects.”
There are 30 county-wide projects, he said, and the state selects the project for funding.
“I think we have an advantage,” Whitson said. “I’m confident Madison County will be awarded some funding.”
The local units of government have to provide matching funds that are equal to the state grant, he explained.
“We’re looking at a total investment of $40 million,” Whitson said if the county is awarded a $10 grant from the state. “There will be a significant private investment.”
There are four main areas for local projects – innovation and entrepreneurship, workforce development, quality of life and workforce housing.
A final decision is expected in August by the IEDC.
“This will be transformational for Madison County,” Whitson said.
