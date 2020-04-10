ANDERSON — Two more Madison County residents have died from the COVID-19 virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Information released Friday by ISDH shows that 13 people have died from the virus in Madison County.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for Madison County Health Department, said she has documented 18 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
“The deaths might not have been filed with the state,” she said. “It depends on when the hospital or nursing home will file with the county and state.”
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box on Wednesday announced that long-term care facilities and hospitals were to report deaths and positive tests for COVID-19 to the state and local health departments within 24 hours.
That order went into effect Thursday, and Grimes said it may take a few days for implementation.
The number of positive tests in the county increased by 58 to 204 and 729 people have been tested, an increase of 146.
The county ranks fourth in the state in deaths from COVID-19. Marion County has reported 107 deaths, Lake County has 23 and Hamilton County has 19.
ISDH reports that 300 Indiana residents have died from the virus, an increase of 55 from Thursday. There are 6,907 Hoosiers that have tested positive for the virus, and 35,040 have been tested.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.