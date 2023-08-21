ANDERSON — As temperatures soar into the high 90s and the heat index rises to 100 degrees, cooling centers are available in Madison County this week.
With the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory through midnight Friday, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency has issued a list of cooling centers that will be open.
• Eleos Center, 601 Meridian St., Anderson, 8 a.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
• Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St., Anderson, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
• Pendleton Public Library, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
• Lapel Branch Library, noon-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
• Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, Elwood, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.
• Anderson Public Library, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• First Nazarene Community Center, 2301 Meridian St., Anderson, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 80s and 90s through Friday. The projected high temperature on Thursday is 97 degrees.
Hot temperatures and high humidity can trigger heat illnesses, according to the NWS.
The organization recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, checking on relatives and neighbors, making sure children and pets are not left in an unattended vehicle, and limiting outdoor activities to the early morning and evening.
Jeff Dyer, director of the local Emergency Management Agency, noted that a heat index of 105 degrees or higher triggers the opening of cooling centers. The heat index measures what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity and air temperature are factored.