ANDERSON — With a college degree in hand, a local resident is ready to take on the challenge of reopening the county’s recycling center in Anderson.
Within the next few weeks the Madison County Recycling Center is expected to open with a new director, Taylor VanSkyock.
The Recycling Center, located at the southwest corner of Mounds and Scatterfield roads, closed in October when the former director Jim Eichhorn resigned. Eichhorn resigned because he was unable to maintain the part-time staff.
Earlier this month, the Madison County Board of Commissioners appointed VanSkyock to take over as director.
VanSkyock, 21, is a 2017 graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School and graduated from Ball State University in December with degrees in natural resources and environmental management.
“I saw the job was posted at my department at Ball State and was interested in the position,” she said Tuesday. “I live in Anderson and was looking for a job in Indianapolis. It was an advantage to work in Anderson.”
VanSkyock said the position as director of the Recycling Center is a good use of her college degree.
There will be several changes at the facility when it reopens, she said. One of those changes is that residents will no longer have to separate the paper and glass products.
“The biggest challenge will be getting people used to the change,” VanSkyock said. “I hope they understand it’s for the greater good.”
She said the center will open once the three newly hired part-time employees are trained.
The part-time employees will be paid $11 per hour to start and receive an incentive pay increase after 90 days.
“There will be less work to do and they can devote more time to the household wastes that the center receives,” VanSkyock said.
The commissioners have been asked to consider an increase in the fee schedule to pay for the sorting of recycled materials by Best Way Disposal at the Madison Avenue Transfer Station.
VanSkyock said she plans to start a Facebook page for the Recycling Center and increase the presence on social media.
She eventually would like to take programs on recycling to local schools and civic organizations.
“This is very exciting for me,” VanSkyock said. “I was happy to get the position.”
She was originally hoping to get a job with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a soil scientist.
“I wanted to work in the parks,” she said. “I did an internship at a park in Noblesville.”
VanSkyock was encouraged by the fact that the previous director had the same qualifications for the position.
“I thought I may as well go for it,” she said of applying for the position. “I’m excited about opening up the Recycling Center for the community since it has been closed.”
Commissioner John Richwine said VanSkyock has an outgoing personality and understands the challenges.
“She has been active in Madison County and we thought it was important we hire someone from the county,” he said. “Taylor wanted to remain living in Madison County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.