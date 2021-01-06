ANDERSON — Madison County will remain at the red advisory level on the state's coronavirus map, according to Indiana Department of Health.
The ranking is based on the seven-day average of positive cases and rate of cases per 100,000. On Wednesday, the state's coronavirus dashboard showed Madison County with a seven-day average of 508 new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day all tests positivity rate of 17.79%.
Across Indiana, just 57 of the state's 92 counties are ranked at red. On Wednesday, 6,214 new cases were added to the state's total, which stands at 539, 229. Eighty new deaths were added to the toll, which has reached 8,371, not including deaths believed to have been caused by COVID-19 but without a positive test.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Madison County has reported 9,565 cases, which includes 185 new positives reported Wednesday, and 195 deaths, including four new deaths added Wednesday.
