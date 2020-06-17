ANDERSON — During the past seven days the number of positive coronavirus cases and deaths in Madison County has been on the decline.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that there have been 615 positive cases in Madison County since mid-March and a total of 65 deaths.
Since June 16, the county has reported 10 positive cases and none in the past two days.
Four positive cases were reported June 10, but three of those were at correctional facilities located in the county.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said there was one reported death at Community Hospital Anderson on Tuesday.
Prior to that, one death was reported on June 7 and one on May 31.
“The number of positive cases in the county has been below five over the last couple of weeks,” Grimes said.
She said there have been only one or two positive cases on a daily basis among the general population in recent weeks.
Grimes said Floyd and Madison counties are the only health departments out of 92 counties in the state that are offering swab and antibody testing for the novel coronavirus.
Since May 18, she said, the local health department has tested 355 people.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said local officials are in total agreement with the plan implemented by Gov. Eric Holcomb to lift the restrictions on the state’s stay-at-home order.
“There could be a resurgence of the virus in October,” Wright said. “We have to determine how much we’re willing to accept.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced it is encouraging people to get the flu vaccine this fall.
Wright said the local hospitals are preparing for a second potential coronavirus outbreak.
Madison County continues to rank seventh in the state in the number of deaths as a result of the pandemic.
Marion County has reported 657 deaths; Lake County, 231; Johnson County, 115; Hamilton County, 96; Hendricks County, 93; and Allen County, 90.
The five counties bordering Madison County, not including Hamilton County, have reported a total of 114 deaths and 1,282 positive cases.
There have been 44 deaths and 403 cases reported in Delaware County; Hancock County is reporting 30 deaths and 382 cases; Grant County, 24 deaths and 265 cases; Henry County, 15 deaths and 204 cases; and Tipton County, one death and 28 cases.
