ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is reporting two new deaths and thee new positive tests for the novel coronavirus.
Stephenie Grimes, department administrator, said Monday the two new deaths bring the county's total to 60. The number of people who have tested positive in Madison County now stands at 516.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting slightly different numbers because of a lag time in the reporting. The state is showing 2,621 county residents have been tested.
Grimes said 43 of the 60 deaths in Madison County have been in long-term care facilities and three were reported from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Health department records are showing that 28 people have died at Bethany Pointe Health Campus, seven at Summit Health & Living, four at Providence, three at CrownPointe and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village.
Grimes said the three new positive cases in the county was an encouraging sign as more people are being tested.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Statewide, 24,627 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 511 cases since Sunday.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,411 Hoosiers, which was up 32 from the day before.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 584 people have died from the coronavirus in 164 long-term care facilities. That’s a 41% increase from the 420 deaths reported in long-term care facilities last week.
The state data is showing that 80% of the people who have died in Madison County from the coronavirus are over the age of 60 and those over the age of 60 that have tested positive for the virus makes up approximately 43% of the county’s total.
The state is showing that 80.4% of the people who have died in Madison County are white and 3.6% are African American.
Madison County ranks fifth in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County is reporting 423 deaths followed by Lake County with 125, Johnson County reporting 90. Hamilton County with 82 and Allen County is reporting 59 deaths.
DOC UPDATE
The Indiana Department of Correction reported that 40 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pendleton Correctional and juvenile facilities. The DOC update showed 69 offenders have tested positive at the two facilities, 21 in quarantine and 96 in isolation.
