ANDERSON — The number of coronavirus cases in Madison County increased by 30 on Monday, which is closer to the increases being reported by the state.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said the additional 30 cases were reported by the Indiana State Health Department.
According to the state website, the county has tested 398 people and 105 have tested positive for the virus.
The county is still reporting nine deaths from the virus, with no new confirmed deaths since Saturday.
Among the 30 new cases in Madison County were 24 women and six men. The ages ranged from under 20 to over 80 years old. The highest number of cases by age group was eight between the ages of 50 and 59.
“We continue to steadily climb, and each day it becomes more important to stay home in order to slow the spread,” the health department stated in a press release.
Grimes said the COVID-19 virus peak is expected to take place in Madison County on April 19.
She said the spike in the number of reported cases for the county over the weekend was caused by a lag in reporting.
Because of federal privacy laws the health department is not disclosing where persons who test positive live or work or any identifying information.
To date, 76 women and 30 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that 26,191 people have been tested statewide with 4,944 positive tests and 139 deaths.
The Madison County Health Department has extended the stay-at-home emergency declaration except for essential travel for food and medical reasons until April 30.
The latest emergency order specifies that all restaurants with a drive-thru service can continue to operate, but carryout meals can no longer be offered.
Any restaurant without a drive-thru can offer pre-ordered curbside pickup and delivery and no more than 10 people in a business, including employees.
All other essential businesses have to operate with curbside, drive-thru or delivery only and no public access is allowed inside the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.