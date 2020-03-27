ANDERSON — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for the COVID-19, according to the Madison County Health Department.
That brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases in the county to seven.
The three new reported cases include the county’s first death from the virus.
Frederick Partlow, 78, of Frankton died in Hamilton County where he was hospitalized.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said the two other new cases include a 68-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.
“We expect several more cases to be reported in Madison County,” Grimes said.
She said the Madison County Health Department is using most of the department’s staff to investigate the cases to determine what contacts the infected person might have had in the past week.
On Wednesday, the local health department was notified by the Indiana State Department of Health that a 58-year-old woman has tested positive for the virus.
The Herald Bulletin received an email Monday from a family member of a 72-year-old man who tested positive and was hospitalized on life support.
The Health Department confirmed the third local case was a 72-year-old man. That person recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas.
The Madison County Health Department announced Sunday that a female in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, Grimes said a woman in her 60s had tested positive for the virus.
“It is imperative that citizens stay at home so we can slow the spread of the virus,” Grimes said.
The Madison County Health Department has setup an email address for citizens to ask questions, or report businesses who are not in compliance with our Public Health Order.
Residents can email the health department staff at healthdept@madisoncounty.in.gov.
Get coronavirus updates for Madison County at the Madison County Health Department Facebook page and the COVID-19 website.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
