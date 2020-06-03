ANDERSON — An additional six people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Madison County, according to a local health official.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Wednesday that 218 people have been tested since the department began offering the tests to the general public. Four of the latest positive tests were from the nasal swab test and two from the antibody blood test.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 597 people have tested positive in Madison County and the local death toll from the virus remains at 62.
The last death reported in the county was on May 22.
Local health officials expressed concerns that there would be an increase in positive cases following the Memorial Day holiday and the easing of the state-ordered stay-at-home order.
Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said the numbers are showing that the wearing of masks and social distancing is working.
“We’re still at a risk of spreading the virus,” he said. “Healthy people can spread the virus if they are not wearing masks.”
Wright said officials hope the county can maintain a low level of new coronavirus cases and there won’t be an increase.
“If we can keep it from coming back we could be out of the woods,” he said. “With people spending more time outdoors, that should help in containing the spread.”
The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muncie and Kokomo are among U.S. communities with the most rapidly increased coronavirus death rates in the past two weeks.
Delaware County has reported 13 deaths since May 20, raising the total to 40 coronavirus-related deaths, and Howard County reported 14 of that county’s 34 virus deaths within the past two weeks.
Madison County ranks seventh in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County has reported 594 deaths; Lake County, 202; Johnson County, 110; Hamilton County, 94; Hendricks County, 74; and Allen County, 71.
