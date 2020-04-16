ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported Thursday that 30 local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said the county is reporting 294 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 30 people have died.
The number of deaths reported in the county as a result of the virus increased by three overnight, according to Grimes.
She said 25 people have died in long-term care facilities in the county.
Twenty-two of the deaths have been at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson and three at Summit Health & Living in Summitville.
Grimes said it’s safe to assume the coronavirus is in all 13 of the county’s long-term care facilities.
The Indiana State Department of Health website reported Thursday a total of 283 positive tests and 24 deaths in Madison County.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
A total of 1,092 people in the county have been tested for the coronavirus, with 26% testing positive.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 41 to 477, with the number of positive tests at 9,542, a climb of 587.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported that 23.8% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 14.4% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
The county ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 164 deaths. Lake County has 41, Johnson County 30 and Hamilton County 29.
Madison County has the state’s 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The population of Johnson County is 156,225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.