ANDERSON – For the ninth consecutive day, the Indiana State Department of Health website on Wednesday showed no new coronavirus deaths in Madison County.
And, for the third day in a row, the state health department showed no new positive tests in the county.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the county health department, confirmed that there have been no new reported deaths or positive cases in Madison County.
"As it appears now, Madison County has peaked out on COVID cases and deaths,” said Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County’s health officer. “But it is important to be wary of these numbers because the coronavirus is not gone!”
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the county board of health, said officials are keeping a cautious eye on coronavirus developments following Memorial Day weekend, when some people attended gatherings of family and friends.
“If we don’t see a spike in the next two weeks, the county is ready to go to the next phase of reopening,” Abbott said.
The steps taken by the local health department to encourage social distancing, use of face masks, use of sanitizer and washing hands regularly appears to be working, according to Wright.
While Madison County has had progressively fewer COVID-19 deaths and positive coronavirus cases, neighboring Delaware County is experiencing a spike.
For the period from May 16 to May 26, the state health department reports that Delaware County has 17 deaths related to the virus, bringing the county total to 36, and 101 new cases, bringing the county total to 359.
The Star Press of Muncie reported Sunday that nine residents of the Yorktown Manor have died of COVID-19 and 57 residents have tested positive. The newspaper reported 22 employees have also tested positive.
For the same time frame, the state reported that Madison County has experienced just one death from the virus, on May 18, and 44 new positive cases.
Madison County, with about 130,000 people, and Delaware County, with about 116,000, have similar populations.
“Our neighboring Delaware County has seen a sudden doubling of cases and deaths,” Wright said. “They are an official 'hot spot' at the moment. It might be a delay in the spread of COVID because, remember, Delaware County was hit later than Madison County and they have trailed us in the disease progression.
“The important point to keep in mind is that as long as there are actively infected people anywhere within reach of susceptible people ... then there will be spread of the virus.”
Another Madison County neighbor, Hancock County, has reported a total of 27 deaths from the coronavirus with four since May 16. The number of positive cases in Hancock County, population about 74,000, since May 16 is 36. The total for the county is 323.
