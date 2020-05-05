ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death and no new additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 54 since March 27, according to the county. The Indiana State Department of Health dashboard says 55 people have died in the county.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Tuesday the four offenders at the Pendleton Correctional Facility who have died from the virus are not included in the county’s total.
She is only counting those people who have died from COVID-19 when the local health department has received a death certificate.
Grimes confirmed 459 positive cases in the county, which is the same as reported on Monday.
The state reported 452 positive cases in Madison County on Tuesday and that 2,131 county residents have been tested.
The difference in the numbers being reported by ISDH and the county health department is because of a lag time in reporting.
Grimes said 40 of the 54 deaths in Madison County have taken place in long-term care facilities.
Health department records are showing that 27 people have died at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus, seven at Summit Health & Living, three at Crown Pointe, two at Providence and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village.
ISDH added 62 deaths to the statewide toll Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,213.
Of the 1,151 people who have died in Indiana from COVID-19, the state reports that 420, or 36%, have been residents of 105 long-term care facilities.
Another 541 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 21,033.
The Indiana Department of Correction, which has been providing daily updates on the coronavirus in the state’s penal institutions, did not provide new data Tuesday. No reason was given for not providing the new information on the DOC website.
The state data shows that 19.3% of the people who have died in Madison County from the coronavirus are over the age of 80 with 12.4% of the deaths in the 70 to 79 age group and 14.2% between the ages of 60 and 69.
Madison County ranks sixth in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County is reporting 374 deaths followed by Lake County with 103, Johnson County, 75, Hamilton County, 74 and Allen County, 54.
According to the state, 90% of the deaths from the coronavirus are people over the age of 60.
The state agency reported that 16.9% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of patients on ventilators statewide climbed to 8.9% of the 2,872 ventilators available in the state.
