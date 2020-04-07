Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

