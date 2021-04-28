INDIANAPOLIS — Madison County has returned to a blue advisory level on the Indiana Department of Health coronavirus dashboard, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The county's weekly 2-week metric score is at .5. The state reported 43 new cases per 100,000 residents, and the county's positivity rate sits at 4.01%. The dashboard indicates the county's positivity rate is trending downward.
The state announced Wednesday that 1,272 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 717,564 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
To date, 12,902 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,371,140 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,366,463 on Tuesday. A total of 9,711,225 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, a total of 4,114,426 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,315,568 first doses and 1,798,858 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
