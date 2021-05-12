INDIANAPOLIS — Madison County has returned to a yellow advisory level on the state coronavirus dashboard.
The rating, released each Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health, refers to the current guidelines the county must follow.
Madison County had previously been at the blue, or lowest, advisory level.
According to the state dashboard, Madison County had 112 weekly positive cases per 100,000 residents and a 5.5% positivity rate.
Fifteen new cases were reported in Madison County on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 6.3%
The IDOH reported 852 new cases and 10 new deaths in Indiana on Wednesday. More than 730,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 13,208 have died.
