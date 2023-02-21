ANDERSON — The decline of vocational education classes in middle and high schools has forced some instructors to find other avenues. One path is First Robotics, an international organization that teaches industrial skills through robotics competition.
"I've been an engineer for 35 years, and I can tell you this is about as close to real-world engineering as you're going to get," said Tony Sovern, long-time engineer and head mentor for Team Roboto 447, the Madison County team.
The objectives for 2023 include picking up a square cube and putting it on a shelf
To solve each objective, team members design, build and program a robot from the bottom up, including welding and metal fabrication.
Such skills are highly marketable in today's job market, according to Kevin Rockhill, co-lead mentor for the organization.
Some from team 447 have been hired right out of high school.
"They learn to weld, they learn to program, they learn to wire, they go on right out of high school," he explained.
"Some of them that don't want to go into college are moving right into jobs that are paying them $60,000, $70,000, $75,000 (per year) as fabricators, as machine operators."
Team Roboto will act as co-hosts with Anderson University for the FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championship at AU on April 7-8. FIRST means For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
Out of the 32 teams competing at state, only 10 will qualify for the FIRST Championship or world championship, which will be April 19-22 in Houston. There will be 800 teams from across the world competing.
Participating could provide significant career opportunities. CEOs and hiring managers from major tech companies as well as various universities will be scouting throughout the event.
Rockhill told stories of team members who embarked on several notable opportunities, one of which involved a team member becoming the private pilot for a prince of Dubai.
"At world championships, they just got to know each other, hung out, had a good time," he said.
"Their pit was close to ours and before you know it, they formed a lasting friendship and he helped him get a pilot license and he became his private pilot."
Rockhill did not know the team member's name as it happened before Rockhill became a mentor, but he heard about it from another source.
Other members have gone on to be biochemists, university administrators, particularly in the realm of research, and welders.
Team Roboto most recently attended the world competition in 2018, which took place in Detroit.
Both men said the team is still recruiting students in grades 7-12. Those interested should reach out to the team on its website at teamroboto.org.