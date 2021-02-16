ANDERSON – After closing or being on e-learning Tuesday, most Madison County school districts already have announced they will be on e-learning Wednesday because of the weather and road conditions.
Anderson Community Schools, Alexandria Community Schools, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and South Madison Community Schools announced late Tuesday they would be closed.
Elwood Community Schools already had planned an e-learning day because of the deep cleaning schedule on Wednesdays that has been in place since the start of the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
