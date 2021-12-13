PENDLETON — All of Madison County’s school districts will join forces in June for a conference about technology-enhanced instruction for learning recovery, STEM, literacy and digital learning.
The conference will be possible because of a Summer of Learning Conference series grant from the Indiana Department of Education’s Office of Digital Learning. Led by South Madison Schools, the grant is one of 14 awarded to districts throughout the state.
“The district leadership — including the superintendents, central office administrators, building principals and coaches — are truly committed and excited to hold this conference,” said Dr. Laura Miller, assistant superintendent at South Madison Community Schools. “Each school corporation has a strong commitment to student growth, alignment of instruction to meet Indiana goals and to the past Summer of eLearning conferences.”
The conference is part of a two-decade collaboration between the schools districts, including professional development opportunities for teachers and administrators through the CAPE Teacher Connection, CAPE Principal Network and summer workshops. In recent years, the districts have hosted eLEAD conferences, which stands for leadership, e-learning, and accessibility.
The conferences let teachers and administrators not only enhance their skills but earn the professional growth points required to maintain their licensing.
“Each school corporation is committed to providing opportunities and bridging gaps for its students as educators work to develop and refine College and Career Readiness curriculum and instruction,” said Jason Bletzinger, director of curriculum, instruction and elementary education at Anderson Community Schools. “This conference will allow area educators to learn from colleagues and national experts about innovative pedagogical strategies to engage, empower, and elevate student learning.”
The conference will be at ACS' Highland Middle School. The other districts participating will be Alexandria Community Schools, Elwood Community Schools and Frankton-Lapel Community Schools.
More details, including registration information and sponsorship opportunities, are expected in the coming weeks.
