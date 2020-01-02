ANDERSON — More children living in Madison County died from neglect or abuse in 2018 than children who were living in Marion County, which has seven times the population, according to a report released this week.
Five children died that year in Madison County – three from abuse and two from neglect, according to the Indiana Department of Child Services. Marion County had one child who died from abuse and three from neglect.
Lake County had the highest number of deaths – two from abuse and six from neglect.
DCS determined that of the 242 cases they investigated across the state in 2018, 65 children died from neglect or abuse.
The agency is required to review child fatalities if the child was less than a year of age and the child’s death was sudden, unexpected, unexplained or involves allegations of abuse, and the death of children of any age if the child’s death involves allegations of abuse or neglect.
Of the state’s deaths determined to have been caused by abuse or neglect, 30 were from homicides. A small number were unknown, undetermined or natural and 26 were accidental deaths.
The leading cause of accidental child death, and a common factor contributing to neglect-related deaths, was unintentional suffocation due to unsafe sleeping conditions, according to the data.
“We have an obligation to learn from these deaths and determine what changes need to be made in policy, practice or legislation to protect children,” said DCS Director Terry Stigdon in a press release that accompanied the report.
“This report is difficult to read, but it highlights what is needed in our communities to help children,” she added. “We must confront what endangers our children in order to make the difference all children deserve.”
