ANDERSON — Madison County is seeking to recover $139,069 in legal fees and expenses after the county successfully defended itself against a lawsuit over redistricting.
Last year, local residents Wes Likens and Kevin Sipe sought a preliminary and permanent injunction against new maps, approved by county commissioners, establishing new boundaries for commissioner districts. Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem issued a preliminary injunction.
The Indiana Court of Appeals' initial opinion, issued March 5, ruled the county’s redistricting was in compliance with state law and that Clem had erred in issuing the injunction. After the plaintiffs asked for a review of the appeal decision, the appeals court certified its opinion early this month.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes on Tuesday filed in Hamilton County Superior Court the request for damages and attorney fees from the plaintiffs. He said Sipe and Likens through their legal counsel, Bryce Owens and Christopher Gilley, failed to file a response for the county to collect legal costs.
Hughes said Wednesday that the plaintiffs didn’t request that the case be transferred on to the Indiana Supreme Court.
The county is seeking $135,964 in attorney fees, $1,355 in administrative costs and $1,760 to cover expenses related to use of an expert witness.
The request for legal fees includes the following breakdown of expenses for the Indianapolis law firm of Bose, McKinney & Evans:
- Hughes for 171.7 hours at a rate of $400 per hour
- Attorney Stephen Unger, 111 hours, $435 per hour
- Attorney Bryan Babb, 16.1 hours, $470 per hour
- Attorney Phillip Zimmerly, 26.9 hours, $340 per hour
- Paralegals, 5.2 hours, $211.92 per hour
- Assistance from a partner law firm, 0.9 hours, $465 per hour
- An associate, 2.7 hours, $280 per hour.
Last year, the county board of commissioners adopted an ordinance to change the maps for the three districts based on population.
Sipe and Likens filed a legal challenge to the ordinance Dec. 30, maintaining the proper procedure wasn’t followed in dividing Anderson Township into portions of three districts. Also, they claimed the county auditor had failed to call for a special public meeting about the redistricting.
The appeals court ruled that it was not a legal requirement for the auditor to call a special redistricting meeting of the commissioners.
The court’s opinion states that the 2010 Census showed that the old North District had a population of 24,353; the Middle District had 77,288, and the South District had 29,995.
It notes that with Anderson Township’s division into the three new districts, it changed the populations to 44,264 in District 1 (North), 44,008 in District 2 (Middle) and 43,364 in District 3 (South).
“Indeed, the commissioners had a compelling reason for dividing Anderson Township among the commissioner districts,” the opinion reads, “to divide the population of Madison County into districts that are roughly equal population.”
The local court had found the redistricting ordinance invalid because it didn’t contain language on the necessity to divide Anderson Township. But the appeals court said the local ruling was an error.
“It is mathematically impossible to divide Madison County into districts of roughly equal population without dividing Anderson Township,” the appeals court stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.