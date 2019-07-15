ANDERSON – Madison County is seeking a $1 million Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for several road projects.
Joe Copeland, Madison County engineer, said the $1 million state grant would be used, along with $1.2 million in matching funds from the county, for four road projects.
The proposed work on county roads includes:
- 200 North from 200 West to 600 West, estimated $799,195 cost
- 300 East from Ind. 236 to County Road 67, estimated $399,677 cost
- 700 West from Ind. 128 to Ind. 37, $795,474 cost
- 600 North from 350 East to 500 East, $245,504 cost
Copeland said that, if INDOT awards the requested funding, work will be scheduled to take place in 2020.
The county's grant request falls in the second of two INDOT grant-application periods this year.
Madison County didn’t apply during the first round of grants.
The city of Anderson received a $1 million Community Crossings grant during the first application round and is not eligible to apply for a second grant.
Anderson is using the $1 million state grant to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
The funds will also enable the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
Alexandria Mayor Ron Richardson said his city is working on an application, due in August, for a $600,000 Community Crossings grant. He said the city would provide $200,000 in matching grant funds for storm water work in Alexandria.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said his city received a $1 million Community Crossings grant this year during the first application process for repaving city streets.
“We identified the streets that were in the worst condition,” Jones said. “The work is almost completed.”
He said Elwood would apply for another $1 million INDOT grant in 2020 and would have the required $250,000 in matching funds available.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
