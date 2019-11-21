ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is named in two lawsuits alleging inmates were physically injured while in custody.
Jeffrey Hillenburg filed a lawsuit against the department on Feb. 14, 2019.
Hillenburg said that while he was incarcerated on or about Feb. 14, 2017, and continuing into the next day, he was held in a closed and locked cell with Kramer Hill and Justin Harrison.
The lawsuit states that the other inmates “threatened and violently and viciously attacked and assaulted” him. Both men were charged, pleaded guilty to their crimes and were sentenced in accordance with their plea agreements.
Hillenburg, however, said that he was “detained and deprived of the ability to defend or protect himself” while being unsupervised and unobserved for an extended period of time with inmates who were known to be violent felons and habitual offenders.
“Additionally, the care and treatment received by Jeff after being assaulted was negligent and substandard,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant, Madison County Sheriff’s Department is liable under Indiana law for the acts and omissions of Madison County Jail and its staff and/or employees.”
Among his complaints, Hillenburg states that the jail failed to provide proper supervision of inmates. Specifically, he said a jail officer was required to conduct a visual check “not including observation by a monitoring device, of each inmate at least once every 60 minutes.”
The checks can be on an irregular schedule, but they are required to be documented.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Hillenberg’s “incident was dealt with by investigating an alleged criminal offense inside the jail.”
“A conviction against the perpetrators was the result,” Mellinger said. “Obviously parties have the right to file litigation for any event they believe violated their rights.”
Jeffery Hunter has also filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department. The original complaint was dated April 30, 2019.
Hunter said he requested medication to treat his high blood pressure upon arrival at the Madison County Jail on or about June 1, 2017.
He said the jail also knew of his medication needs due to a prior incarceration. Hunter also states in his lawsuit he believed his medication was transported from the Brown County Jail when he was taken to Madison County Jail, but a nurse during the intake process refused to give him his medication.
“Hunter was moved to a different portion of the Madison County Jail and another intake was completed with nursing staff, but he was again refused medication,” the lawsuit states.
Multiple requests were made with the jail for his medication from June 1, 2017, to June 27, 2017, the lawsuit states.
During one meeting with a nurse, Hunter was allegedly told the blood pressure equipment “was not working and that Hunter would have to be examined later.”
The lawsuit states that on or about June 27, 2017, Hunter “passed out, fainted and fell due to not being given his blood pressure medication.”
He was taken to a medical facility where he had surgery on his hip and leg where rods, pins and staples were required to repair his injuries, the lawsuit states.
Hunter says in his lawsuit the injuries were a result of “negligence and/or fault of employees and/or agents of Madison County.”
“The event mentioned in the lawsuit would be the responsibility of the medical provider, which is an outside contracted service,” Mellinger said. “I am familiar with the fact that plaintiffs file suit against any potential defendants; however, I believe Madison County agencies will be exonerated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.