ANDERSON — East Central Indiana was awash in a sea of blue as the state updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday.
Madison County and 12 other counties make up Indiana Public Health Preparedness District 6. The state is divided into 10 districts.
“We are the only full district in the state to be blue,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
The county’s weekly two-metric score trended up slightly for the week from 3.44 to 3.64.
“I don’t like that it went up a tiny bit, but it’s only a tiny bit, so I can live with it,” Grimes said.
She is encouraged that cases have decreased daily over the past week from 16 last Wednesday to 8 this Wednesday.
For now, vaccine supply remains at 2,000 doses a week for the health department.
They have requested the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one shot and was just approved for emergency use.
Grimes emphasized that all three vaccines approved so far are effective and Hoosiers should get the first dose available to them.
“It’s (J&J) not considered an inferior vaccine. It does what it’s supposed to do,” Grimes said.
“If Johnson & Johnson is available, and it’s available to you this week as opposed to waiting three weeks for Pfizer, take the Johnson & Johnson and have it and be vaccinated,” she advised.
According to the state, as of Wednesday morning 21,108 Madison County residents, or about 16%, have received their first shots, and 11,373 are fully vaccinated.
While the lower case numbers and ever increasing number of vaccinated residents is encouraging, it’s not time to let up on infection control, Grimes said.
“We’re still washing our hands, we’re still masking. We just need to keep at it a little while longer.”
