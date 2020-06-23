ANDERSON — County attorney Jonathan Hughes was on hand as the county commissioners conducted their business at Monday's meeting despite uncertainty about how he would be paid.
He also served discovery in a case in Hamilton County involving Madison County on Monday.
Madison County is seeking to recoup attorneys' fees and costs of $139,019 associated with its defense in a lawsuit over redistricting of county commissioners districts. The county won the suit.
Hughes said he had an ethical obligation to continue to represent the county in the case, and recouping the money is in the county's best interest.
The Madison County Council denied a request from the commissioners on June 10 for $171,515 to pay the county attorney.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill proposed a motion to cancel the Board of Commissioners' July 6 meeting due to the ongoing dispute with the County Council.
Doing so, she said, would allow her time to sit down with Chief Deputy Auditor Todd Culp to examine the budget for money that could be transferred to cover attorney costs before the County Council’s next meeting.
The motion passed 2-1 with John Richwine casting the no vote saying there was business the commissioners could conduct without counsel present.
“All this animosity has got to stop,” Gaskill said after the meeting. “At the end of the day a county cannot go without an attorney.”
Gaskill said the commissioners’ second meeting on July 27 will go ahead.
“The first one we’ll miss just because I don’t have an attorney,” Gaskill said. “It is time for everybody to be adults here. We’ve got a job to do.”
During Monday's meeting, the commissioners approved the county’s participation in a COVID-19 relief fund that will make $4.2 million available to the county and townships for certain pandemic-related expenses.
Emergency Management Agency has been keeping track of COVID-19 expenses and has already accumulated invoices totaling more than a quarter million dollars.
The commissioners decided to maintain the cumulative bridge fund at its current level, saying that raising it would have taken money from the general fund and required budget cuts elsewhere.
They approved claims and passed on taking action to extend an order from Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley requiring masks, no-touch temperature checks and screening questions of everyone visiting the courts to everyone visiting the government building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.