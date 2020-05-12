ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department will begin testing for the novel coronavirus next week.
The health department announced Tuesday it will be performing the test by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator, said residents who have symptoms will be swabbed for the COVID-19 virus. Residents with symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, or other related symptoms will be eligible for the swab testing, or anyone who had close contact with someone with COVID-19, free of charge.
The department is using $60,000 in grant funds to pay for the testing.
Residents who do not have symptoms of the coronavirus can receive an antibody blood test, Grimes said.
There is a $120 charge for the blood test and the health department will be providing receipts so the person can seek reimbursement from an insurance provider.
The cost of the test has to be paid at the time by cash or credit card.
People wanting to be tested should call the Madison County Health Department at 765-646-9207 to schedule an appointment.
Latest county numbers
Grime said no new coronavirus deaths were reported in Madison County on Tuesday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Madison County remains at 60.
Three new positive cases were reported, bringing the county total to 519, she said.
The health department announced Monday that 13 of the 32 offenders in the Madison County Community Corrections Complex, 119 Jackson St., have tested positive for the virus.
Grimes said the Indiana State Department of Health tested the offenders last week and the positive tests were reported over the weekend.
She said the state strike team will return to the complex if additional positive cases are found.
“They are doing everything possible,” Grimes said of the county's correctional complex, which includes minimum-security jail overflow and work-release prisoners. “They have isolated those people who have tested positive.”
Statewide, 25,127 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 566 cases since Monday's report.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,444 Hoosiers, up 33 from the day before.
Madison County ranks fifth in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County is reporting 429 deaths; Lake County, 128; Johnson County, 91; Hamilton County, 84; and Allen County, 59.
