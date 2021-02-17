ANDERSON — When the state updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, Madison County was one of 11 counties displayed in blue dropping from 1.5 to .5.
“We even skipped 1.0,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department. “And all the counties that neighbor us are 1.5, so I’m pleased.”
While colored blue on the map, the county remains under yellow restrictions since the metric must be at the lower level for two weeks before restrictions are lowered.
Weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the 7-day positivity rate are used to determine the county metric.
“Now is not the time to relent. We need to stick to all of our prevention measures to continue to move forward,” Grimes said.
The department continues to work on moving the vaccination clinic to the Work One building, 222 E. 10th St.
The lease needs to be signed and security for the site lined up.
“Once those two things happen, hopefully in the next couple of days, then we can make a formal announcement and we’ll start calling people,” Grimes said.
The new site will offer more room and off street parking.
Also this week the state increased the number of vaccination appointments at Community Hospital Anderson from 144 to 330 per day.
The Walmart pharmacy in Anderson started offering COVID-19 vaccinations bringing the number of vaccination locations in the county to six.
According to the state, as of Wednesday morning, 17,315 county residents have received their first shot and 6,403 have been fully vaccinated.
