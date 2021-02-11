ANDERSON — The Madison County Visitors Bureau hopes to have a new director in place by mid-March.
Matt Rust, who served as director for five years, resigned from the position as of Dec. 30. Since then, Mark Thacker and Cheryl Shank have been filling the position as co-directors.
“The search committee has been meeting,” Robin VanCamp Gerhart, board chairwoman, said during the annual meeting Thursday.
She said Feb. 15 is the last day to submit resumes.
“We hope to fill the position by the middle of March,” Gerhart said.
Skye Huff, chairwoman of the search committee, said they have received 14 resumes.
“We have nine people that made the first cut,” Huff said. “We’re preparing to interview the top five.”
During the annual meeting Marty Davis of Oakley Brothers was recognized as the volunteer of the year.
Gerhart announced that the health care workers at the three Madison County hospitals were named as the President’s Award winners.
New board members are Donovan Archer, Lisa Oakley, Patrick Rice and Linda Wallace.
The board named Ann Marie Bauer, Mark Lamey and George Vinson as honorary board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.