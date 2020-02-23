ANDERSON — Since the beginning of the year, some Madison County employees have been charged for health insurance coverage that has not taken effect.
As a result of a problem between Madison County and Anthem Insurance some county employees have realized a spike in prescription drug costs.
Jonathan Hughes, Madison County attorney, said Friday some employees who wanted the Core plan didn’t sign up.
“We’re trying to resolve the issue,” he said. “People have been moved to the Core plan this week. Our consultant was aware there was an issue.”
Hughes said county employees have and will continue to have health insurance coverage.
But, as of Friday, some county employees still were not covered by prescription drug coverage.
Hughes said employees who wanted to make a change from the high deductible health plan to the core plan should see their increase change to the core plan on Monday. He said that was confirmed by Anthem.
“So they went to the newspaper,” County Human Resource Director Beatrice Ramey said Friday. “That’s a shame. There is a process to be followed and it should be resolved by the end of the day.”
Ramey said the employees can file a claim for reimbursement from Anthem.
She didn’t know how many employees were affected by the problem.
“I’d rather not say,” Ramey said when asked if the problem was at Anthem or Madison County.
Anthony Emery, acting president of the Madison County Council, said he heard from several employees who said they had no prescription drug coverage since Jan. 1.
He said several have indicated they are paying hundred of dollars for their prescriptions.
Emory, an employee with the Indiana State Police, said when there are problems with their insurance coverage it’s corrected within 24 hours.
“This needs to be resolved quickly,” he said.
Ramey sent an email to employees on Jan. 2 stating to those with Anthem medical coverage, there was a system problem that showed vision but no medical.
“Anthem is working on resolving it,” she wrote.
A second email sent to county employees on Jan. 4 from former County Administrator Tim Westerfield stated that Anthem had identified a problem that may cause some issues at the pharmacy.
“It will not be resolved until next week,” Westerfield wrote. “We are sorry for any inconvenience and expect to get this matter resolved in a few days.”
As of Friday, the issue had not been corrected.
Mackenzie Ash, administrator in the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, said she received a call in January from her pharmacy wanting updates on medical insurance information and was told she didn’t have any insurance.
Ash said in December she paid $40 for a prescription that increased to $287 in January.
“I called Anthem and was told I had no coverage,” she said. “I had vision and dental coverage.”
Ash said several other people in the prosecutor’s office and the Madison County Government Center were experiencing similar problems.
“There are a bunch of employees with no prescription coverage,” she said. “We were told that Anthem has three plans and only two were put in place.”
Ash received an email from Ramey on Jan. 7 that indicated if she went back to the pharmacy within seven days with a receipt, the difference would be refunded since the system was now updated.
Ash paid $210 for the prescription in February and was told the increase in the cost was because she hadn’t met the $6,000 deductible included in her insurance coverage.
“Three weeks ago we were told the issue would be fixed in seven days,” she said. “It’s frustrating.
“Glitches happen, but when will it be fixed,” Ash said. “People working for the county are living paycheck to paycheck. They are still deducting from paychecks for medical coverage that we haven’t received.”
Other courthouse employees who didn’t want to be identified said they paid $700 for two prescriptions for a three-month supply. Another had to request a different prescription for a child because they couldn’t afford the original cost.
Ash said as Thursday she still did not have medical coverage through Madison County.
She was told that employees could file with Anthem to get a reimbursement in the difference between the co-pay amount and what was paid for a prescription.
Ramey sent an email on Feb. 5 to all employees stating the problem was Anthem put those who selected the Core Medical Insurance in the plan with the Health Savings Account.
The email said the Core Medical Insurance plan has an immediate co-pay of 30% in network, not 30% after meeting the deductible.
“Prescription and other plan coverages should have been identical to 2019 plan,” the email reads. “Unfortunately Anthem cannot just turn 2019 plan, it has to be built which will take approximately 6 to 10 days. Anthem is in the process of building the plan but until it is completed, your percentage of covered benefits will not be correct in most cases.”
The email said once the plan is completed employees can submit a claim along with receipts to Anthem “for partial or complete reimbursement.”
Hughes said there was an open enrollment period in December.
“Some employees have informed us that they intended to enroll in one plan but actually enrolled in another,” he said. “The county’s consultant, Brown and Brown, has successfully assisted those employees in making the new enrollment selection. I want to stress that coverage did not lapse, remains with Anthem, and all employees who wanted coverage will continue to receive such coverage.”
