ANDERSON — The signs continue to show that the impact of the new coronavirus is diminishing.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported no new deaths related to the virus in Madison County with the number remaining at 62. The last death reported in the county was six days ago.
The state department did report for four days there were three new positive cases reported bringing the total in Madison County to 585. A total of 4,093 people have been tested.
“As it appears now, Madison County has peaked out on COVID cases and deaths,” said Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County’s health officer, on Wednesday. “But it is important to be wary of these numbers because the coronavirus is not gone.”
The steps taken by the local health department to encourage social distancing, use of face masks, use of sanitizer and washing hands regularly appear to be working, according to Wright.
The ISHD website on Thursday showed 37 additional people in Indiana died from the coronavirus raising the total number of deaths to 1,907.
Another 646 people tested positive for the virus raising the number of cases in the state to 33,068.
The state is reporting that 16.2% of the 2,545 intensive care unit beds in the state were occupied by coronavirus patients. Coronavirus patients were using 5.7% of the 3,105 ventilators in state hospitals.
Madison County continues to rank seventh in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County is reporting 558 deaths; Lake County, 175; Johnson County, 106; Hamilton County, 92; Hendricks County, 68; and Allen County, 66.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus for Indianapolis and the eight counties surrounding the capital city is 994, which is 52% of the state total.
Those eight counties and the city of Indianapolis have reported 14,751 positive cases or 45% of the state’s total of 33,068.
Indiana Department of Corrections
The DOC reported Thursday that 45 staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility and Pendleton juvenile facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Statewide, 308 DOC employees have tested positive.
There are 59 offenders in isolation and 90 who have tested positive at the two Pendleton facilities.
Statewide, 326 offenders are in quarantine, 183 in isolation and 685 have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 16 offender deaths inside state correctional facilities — six deaths each at Westville and Plainfield and four at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.