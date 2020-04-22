ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported four new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said Wednesday that 41 people have died from the virus in the county.
She said the recent increase in the reported deaths is taking place because the coronavirus test is being administered to people who have died and were suspected cases in Madison County.
“As far as we know everyone who died and was presumed positive has been tested in the county,” Grimes said.
Grimes said the number of confirmed cases in the county increased by 13 to 360.
Officials at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson reported 30 residents have died there as a result of the coronavirus.
Six residents of Summit Health & Living in Summitville have died from the virus.
One new death is being reported at the Fall Creek Retirement Village in Pendleton.
The state website Wednesday continued to show the number of deaths in Madison County as 34.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 31 Wednesday to 661, with the number of positive tests at 12,438, an increase of 395.
